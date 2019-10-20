India and Pakistan blamed one another for cross-border shelling in the disputed Kashmir region which killed and injured soldiers and civilians on both sides and made it one of the deadliest days since New Delhi revoked Kashmir's special status in August.



India said there was heavy shelling by Pakistan across the border in northern Kashmir's Tangdhar region late on Saturday night, killing two Indian soldiers and one civilian. Islamabad said one of its soldiers and three civilians died after India violated the ceasefire, according to the spokesman for the Pakistani Armed Forces.



Kashmir has been a disputed subject between the two nuclear-armed neighbors since they both got independence in 1947, and they have fought two of their three wars over the region.



Tensions between the two countries have flared and there has been intermittent cross-border firing since Aug. 5 when New Delhi flooded Indian Kashmir with troops to quell unrest after it revoked the region's special autonomous status.



Islamabad has warned that changing Kashmir's status would escalate tensions but India says the withdrawal of special status is an internal affair and is aimed at faster economic development of the territory.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 October 2019 KSA 12:44 - GMT 09:44