US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday Washington remained committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan as police searched for bodies in the rubble of a mosque in eastern Nangarhar province where bomb blasts killed at least 69 people.



The explosives that went off during Friday prayers were placed inside the mosque in the Jawdara area of the Haska Mena district. On Friday, local officials had reported the number of dead at 62 and around 50 wounded.



“The United States remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan, and will continue to fight against terrorism,” Pompeo said in a statement. “We stand by the people of Afghanistan who only want peace and a future free from these abhorrent acts of violence.”



The European Union said the attack aimed to undermine hopes for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.



The Taliban and ISIS fighters are actively operating in parts of Nangarhar, which shares a border with

Pakistan in the east.



A United Nations report this week said 4,313 civilians were killed and wounded in Afghanistan’s war between July and September.

Last Update: Sunday, 20 October 2019 KSA 03:46 - GMT 00:46