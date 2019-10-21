US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other senior members of Congress made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Sunday, her office said.

Pelosi, who travelled to Afghanistan after a stop in Jordan, met President Ashraf Ghani and visiting US Defense Secretary Mark Esper as well as top US military commanders and their troops, according to a statement released after the conclusion of the delegation’s visit.

“We were pleased to meet with President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and other senior Afghanistan government officials to discuss security issues, improving governance and economic development. Our delegation emphasized the central importance of combating the corruption which endangers security and undermines the Afghan people’s ability to achieve a stable and prosperous future. We underscored that the women of Afghanistan must be at the table for reconciliation talks,” Pelosi said in a statement.

