Hashem Abedi, the younger brother of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 22 counts of murder in connection to the attack.

Salman Abedi detonated a suicide vest as fans began leaving a concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester, northwest England, on May 22, 2017.

Twenty-two people were killed and 260 others were injured.

Hashem Abedi appeared at the Old Bailey in London, England’s central criminal court.

Raised in Manchester, he traveled to Libya ahead of the attack.

The 22-year-old was arrested in Tripoli and extradited to Britain in July this year.

He appeared in court wearing spectacles, a grey sweatshirt, and a burgundy t-shirt.

It took six minutes for him to register not guilty pleas to each of the 22 murder counts.

Abedi was remanded in custody at the top-security Belmarsh prison in southeast London.

His trial, expected to last up to eight weeks, was due to start in mid-November but was rescheduled to begin on January 13.

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 October 2019 KSA 21:15 - GMT 18:15