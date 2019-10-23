Germany will not oppose any proposal by the European Union to grant Britain an extension to leave the bloc beyond its Oct. 31 deadline, a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
“I can’t anticipate the outcome of consultations,” Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference. “But I can say on behalf of the federal government that Germany will not stand in the way of an extension.”
