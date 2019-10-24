US Senate Republicans will introduce a measure on Thursday that condemns the ongoing impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump, arguing that the process examining the president is “illegitimate.”



The resolution is the party’s latest effort to attack the Democrat-led probe, even as administration witnesses provide congressional testimony painting a damning picture of presidential abuse of power.



The non-binding resolution, seen as a Republican test of loyalty to the embattled Trump, was crafted by Senate Majority Mitch McConnell and key Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham.



Graham’s office said in a statement the South Carolina lawmaker would “introduce a Senate resolution condemning the House of Representatives’ closed door, illegitimate impeachment inquiry.”



Democrats, who lead the House, have been pressing an investigation into explosive revelations that Trump urged Ukraine to conduct investigations for his own political benefit.



A White House summary of Trump’s July call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky showed the US leader asking for a probe into Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden, who did business with a Ukrainian energy company while his father was US vice president.



Joe Biden is the frontrunner in the race to be the Democrat running against Trump in 2020 and it is against the law for any American to seek help from foreigners in a domestic election.



Trump and several Republicans say the call was above board, but recent testimony by witnesses is being seen as particularly damaging for Trump.

Last Update: Thursday, 24 October 2019 KSA 19:46 - GMT 16:46