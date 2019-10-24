British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he plans to ask Parliament to approve an early national election to be held on December 12. Johnson says it’s the only way to break Britain’s Brexit impasse.



Britain’s next scheduled election is not until 2022. To call one early, Johnson needs to win a vote in Parliament. He has tried twice before and lost.



Johnson says the December 12 date will give lawmakers time before the election to scrutinize his Brexit bill. Under his plan, Parliament would remain working until November 6, when campaigning would start.

