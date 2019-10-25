Maria Butina, the Russian gun advocate who built a network of high-level Republican contacts before being arrested for spying, was freed from US prison Friday after serving nine months, the Bureau of Prisons said.

Butina was handed over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Bureau and was expected to be deported back to Russia, where she has been held up by the government as unjustly charged and imprisoned by the United States.

Last Update: Friday, 25 October 2019 KSA 18:43 - GMT 15:43