British police say they have arrested two more people in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England.
Police say a man and a woman, both 38 and from Warrington in northwest England, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.
The 25-year-old driver of the truck remains in custody on suspicion of murder.
Essex police said the victims were believed to be from China. The truck was found Wednesday near a port in southeast England.
China’s embassy in London, however, says Friday in a statement that police are still verifying the victims’ identities and their nationalities had not yet been confirmed.
