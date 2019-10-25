British police say they have arrested two more people in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England.



Police say a man and a woman, both 38 and from Warrington in northwest England, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.



The 25-year-old driver of the truck remains in custody on suspicion of murder.



Essex police said the victims were believed to be from China. The truck was found Wednesday near a port in southeast England.



China’s embassy in London, however, says Friday in a statement that police are still verifying the victims’ identities and their nationalities had not yet been confirmed.

Last Update: Friday, 25 October 2019 KSA 20:00 - GMT 17:00