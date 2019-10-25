US presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard’s campaign announced that the Hawaiian Democrat will not seek congressional re-election, so as to focus on her 2020 bid for the highest elected office in the US.
I'm so grateful to the people of Hawaiʻi for allowing me to serve you in Congress for the last 7 years. Throughout my life, I’ve always made my decisions based on where I felt I could do the most good. In light of the challenges we face, I believe I can... https://t.co/cNcjSNSoZl pic.twitter.com/h3wM6AZLMs— Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) October 25, 2019
The campaign for the Samoan-American and native of Hawaii has been mired near the bottom of the polls.
She is the first Hindu to serve in the US House, and has centered her campaign on her anti-war stance. Twice deployed to the Middle East, she was one of the first female combat veterans elected to Congress.
