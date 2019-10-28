More than 30 nations fighting ISIS, a terrorist group, will gather in Washington on November 14 in a French-initiated meeting as the United States pulls troops from Syria, a US official said on Monday.

Ministers from nations in the coalition against the extremists will “look at the next steps to increase the coalition presence in northeast Syria,” the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

This development follows the announcement on Sunday of the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dramatic US raid in Syria.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead,” said US President Donald Trump.

Trump gave a detailed description of the US raid on al-Baghdadi’s compound, which he said he watched live last night. Al-Baghdadi died by detonating a suicide vest, having run into a “dead-end tunnel” being pursued by US troops.



On Monday, Trump said he could release segments of video from the US raid that killed al-Baghdadi.

Last Update: Monday, 28 October 2019 KSA 20:15 - GMT 17:15