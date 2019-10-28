Peronist candidate Alberto Fernandez won Argentina’s presidential election in the first round on Sunday, official results showed, with 75 percent of the votes counted.

Fernandez, 60, had 47.36 percent of the votes -- crossing the threshold for outright victory -- with center-right incumbent Mauricio Macri trailing at 41.22 percent.

To win outright, Fernandez required 45 percent, or 40 percent with a 10 point margin over his nearest rival.

