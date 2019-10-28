British lawmakers on Monday rejected holding an early election, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to gain the two-thirds majority backing in parliament he required.



Some 299 lawmakers supported the motion for an early election, short of the 434 votes Johnson needed.

However, Johnson said his government would present a bill to parliament to hold an election on Dec. 12, saying it was time to “get Brexit done.”



“Later on this evening, the government will give notice of presentation for a short bill for an election on the 12th of December so we can finally get Brexit done,” Johnson told parliament.

Last Update: Monday, 28 October 2019 KSA 22:12 - GMT 19:12