British lawmakers on Monday rejected holding an early election, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to gain the two-thirds majority backing in parliament he required.
Some 299 lawmakers supported the motion for an early election, short of the 434 votes Johnson needed.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?