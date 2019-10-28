US democratic congresswoman Katie Hill, who has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a staffer in violation of House of Representatives rules, announced her resignation on Sunday.



“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress,” Hill said in a letter posted on Twitter.



“This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country,” she wrote.



“This is what needs to happen so that the good people who supported me will no longer be subjected to the pain inflicted by my abusive husband and the brutality of hateful political operatives who seem to happily provide a platform to a monster who is driving a smear campaign,” the letter said.



The House Committee on Ethics announced Wednesday that it was investigating allegations that the California Democrat – who is going through a divorce – “may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff.”



Hill has reportedly admitted to a relationship with a campaign staffer but denied having one with a member of her congressional staff.

