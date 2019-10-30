The US ambassador in Turkey was summoned on Wednesday after the House of Representatives voted to recognize mass killings of Armenians a century ago as genocide and called for sanctions over Turkey’s incursion in Syria, Anadolu news agency said.



Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but denies that the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute genocide.



The state-owned Anadolu agency said ambassador David Satterfield was summoned to the Foreign Ministry.

The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday for a resolution calling on President Donald Trump to impose sanctions and other restrictions on Turkey and Turkish officials over its offensive in northern Syria.

The House also voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday in favor of a resolution recognizing the mass killings of Armenians a century ago as a genocide, a symbolic but historic vote likely to inflame tensions with Turkey.

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 October 2019 KSA 11:38 - GMT 08:38