Saudi Arabia will assume its leadership role of the G20 next year, according to former G20 world leaders the UK's David Cameron, Italy's Matteo Renzi, Australia's Kevin Rudd, and France's ​Francois Fillion, who were speaking on the final panel of the Future Investment Intiative forum in Riyadh hosted by Saudi Arabia's Minister of State Dr. Ibrahim Assaf.

The G20, a group of leaders representing some of the world's richest countries, counts economic growth, trade and regulation as some of its objectives. Climate change has also become a top priority at G20 summits lately.

"All of us with the Kingdom all the best in its major global responsibilities in the the year ahead. This is an important task not just for the Kingdom, but for the world," said Australia's Rudd.

This year's meeting, which was held in Osaka, Japan, saw countries take opposing positions on key issues such as trade wars and the future of Western liberalism, casting doubts over the relevance of the 20-year old forum.

The panel marked the end of the third annual Future Investment Initiative. The forum included 300 speakers from 30 different countries and was attended by more than 6,000 executives and participants, according to Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Yassir al-Rumayyan.

Highlights of the conference include US Energy Secretary Rick Perry going ‘off-script’, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari declaring Africa ‘open for business,’ the announcement of the rollout of cinemas across Saudi Arabia, and the head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) Yassir al-Rumayyan discussing Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO).

Al Arabiya also learned the schedule for the Aramco IPO - to be listed on the Tadawul on December 11 - from sources at the event.

Last Update: Thursday, 31 October 2019 KSA 17:23 - GMT 14:23