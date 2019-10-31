US President Donald Trump said on Thursday the US and China would soon announce a new site where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sign a “Phase One” trade deal after Chile canceled a planned summit set for mid-November.
China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement, about 60% of total deal, after APEC in Chile was canceled do to unrelated circumstances. The new location will be announced soon. President Xi and President Trump will do signing!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019
