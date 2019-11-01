The House impeachment inquiry is zeroing in on two White House lawyers privy to a discussion about moving a memo recounting President Donald Trump’s phone call with the leader of Ukraine into a highly restricted computer system normally reserved for documents about covert action.

Impeachment investigators have summoned former national security adviser John Bolton to testify next week.

But they also are seeking testimony of two other political appointees - John Eisenberg, the lead lawyer for the National Security Council, and Michael Ellis, a senior associate counsel to the president.

The impeachment inquiry is investigating Trump’s call in which he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a “favor” - requesting domestic political help in the June 25th call.

