British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s call for him to team up with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.



Johnson told British broadcaster ITN that voting for any other party could lead to a further delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union, and could hand victory to opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn.



Farage on Friday piled the pressure on Johnson, saying his Brexit Party will run against Johnson’s Conservatives across the country in the December 12 early election unless Johnson abandons his divorce deal with the EU.



Asked about having broken his repeatedly-stated promise to lead the UK out of the EU by October 31, Johnson said he “bitterly” regrets that “parliament voted not to implement the deal.”



Johnson had promised for months that the UK would leave the 28-nation bloc on the scheduled date of October 31 “come what may.”



He struck a divorce deal with the EU last month, but Parliament blocked his plan to rush it into law in a matter of days.



Amid the impasse, last week the EU granted Britain a three-month Brexit delay, setting a new January 31 deadline.

Last Update: Saturday, 2 November 2019 KSA 01:39 - GMT 22:39