The ISIS group on Saturday claimed responsibility for one of the deadliest attacks in years against Mali’s military, which the army said killed 49 soldiers the previous day.

“Soldiers of the caliphate attacked a military base where elements of the apostate Malian army were stationed in the village of Indelimane,” the extremist group said in a statement on its social media channels.

Last Update: Sunday, 3 November 2019 KSA 23:40 - GMT 20:40