On the 40th anniversary of the US Embassy takeover in Tehran and the 444-day hostage crisis that followed, the US State Department spokeswoman said that Iran is intervening in Iraq and other countries to instill chaos in the region, adding that Washington was not surprised by Tehran’s attempts to suppress the demonstrations.

In an interview with Al Arabiya, the spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Monday that the United States is “committed to seeing peace and democracy in Iraq, we are not surprised by Iran’s interference in the suppression of demonstrations in Iraq. Iran is interfering as a state sponsor of terrorism in the world, in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Africa to sow chaos.”

“It is time for the peoples of the region to confront Iran’s harmful activities,” she said.

Ortagus described the seizure of the US diplomatic compound in Tehran in 1979 as “a dark period in the history of the US State Department,” she said.

She called upon the Iranian regime “to release the American prisoners it holds.”

She said the US administration is working behind the scenes to release American prisoners in Iran.

“We will do everything we can to free every American hostage,” she said.

