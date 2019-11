A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Tuesday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, officials said.

The United States Geological Survey said the shallow undersea quake hit about 134 kilometers (83 miles) west of Neiafu, the country’s second-largest town.

It said the temblor was not expected to have caused significant damage.

There was also no threat of a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, after initially reporting the quake had a magnitude of 6.9.



Last Update: Tuesday, 5 November 2019 KSA 03:11 - GMT 00:11