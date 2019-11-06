British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had an audience with Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday, marking the formal start of the December 12 election campaign.
Johnson arrived at Buckingham Palace to formally ask the monarch’s permission to dissolve parliament.
