Dutch military police say that all passengers and crew are safely off a plane at the center of a security alert at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.



The military police service earlier said they were responding to a suspicious situation at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.



Dutch media reported that emergency services were deployed in big numbers Wednesday night at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam.



No further details were immediately available.

Last Update: Wednesday, 6 November 2019 KSA 22:53 - GMT 19:53