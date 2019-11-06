Support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party has dipped slightly in the last few days, according to a YouGov poll on Wednesday, as the formal launch of his general election campaign was marred by gaffes and a resignation.
The poll for Sky News showed support for the Conservatives down 2 percentage points at 36 percent, with Labour unchanged at 25 percent.
