Support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party has dipped slightly in the last few days, according to a YouGov poll on Wednesday, as the formal launch of his general election campaign was marred by gaffes and a resignation.



The poll for Sky News showed support for the Conservatives down 2 percentage points at 36 percent, with Labour unchanged at 25 percent.

Data for the poll was taken as Johnson’s campaign launch was overshadowed by the resignation of one of his ministers, a gaffe about the victims of a deadly tower blaze and a doctored video of an opponent released by his party.



The Liberal Democrats were one point up at 17 percent and the Brexit Party was unchanged at 11 percent.



The poll of 1,667 people was conducted between November 5-6 and compares with the previous survey done between November 1 and November 4.



The election is on December 12.

Last Update: Wednesday, 6 November 2019 KSA 21:35 - GMT 18:35