Brazil’s leftist icon Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowed Friday to “continue fighting” for ordinary Brazilians, moments after he walked free from jail following a court ruling that could release thousands of convicts.

Lula also promised to “show the lying side of the federal police,” as he addressed hundreds of supporters outside the jail in the southern city of Curitiba where he was held for a year and a half.



Earlier, a judge authorized the release of jailed ex-president Lula, after a Supreme Court ruling paved the way for thousands of convicts to be freed.

The order came hours after Lula’s lawyers requested the immediate release of the 74-year-old leftist icon, who has been serving a nearly nine-year sentence for corruption and money laundering.

Late Thursday, the Supreme Court overturned a rule requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal.

Last Update: Saturday, 9 November 2019 KSA 02:27 - GMT 23:27