The Ukrainian army and Moscow-backed separatists on Saturday launched the last phase of a troop pullback ahead of a high-stakes summit with Russia, Kiev's military said.

“The disengagement of troops and weaponry has begun” at the village of Petrivske in the Donetsk region, a senior Ukrainian army representative, Bogdan Bondar, told reporters at the scene.

Last Update: Saturday, 9 November 2019 KSA 13:49 - GMT 10:49