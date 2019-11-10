A strong cyclone has lashed northeastern India and Bangladesh, killing several people in both countries after more than 2 million moved to shelters across Bangladesh’s vast coastal region.

Cyclone Bulbul left at least seven people dead in India’s West Bengal state, where the storm first made landfall at around midnight Saturday, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

The storm then made its way to neighboring Bangladesh, where the United News of Bangladesh news agency reported that seven people were killed.

Enamur Rahman, Bangladesh’s junior disaster management minister, said about 5,000 homes across the country’s coastal region were damaged and many trees were uprooted by the cyclone.

The Agriculture Ministry said more than 200,000 hectares (494,200 acres) of crop land were damaged in Bangladesh.

Last Update: Sunday, 10 November 2019 KSA 16:18 - GMT 13:18