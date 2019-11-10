Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party has maintained a 12 percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party during the past week, an opinion poll for the Mail on Sunday newspaper showed.

Support for both the Conservatives and Labour rose by 1 percentage point to 41 percent and 29 percent respectively, and the third-placed Liberal Democrats gained 2 percentage points of support, rising to 16 percent, the Deltapoll figures showed.

Deltapoll surveyed 1,518 British adults between November 6 and November 9, ahead of a national election due on December 12.

Last Update: Sunday, 10 November 2019 KSA 01:11 - GMT 22:11