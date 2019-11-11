Hong Kong police opened fire on protesters early on Monday, Cable TV reported, as chaos erupted across the city, a day after officers fired tear gas to break up rallies as activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls in the financial hub.
Police fired live rounds at protesters on the eastern side of Hong Kong island, local media reported.
