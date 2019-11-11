Hong Kong police opened fire on protesters early on Monday, Cable TV reported, as chaos erupted across the city, a day after officers fired tear gas to break up rallies as activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls in the financial hub.



Police fired live rounds at protesters on the eastern side of Hong Kong island, local media reported.

Video footage showed a protester lying in a pool of blood with his eyes wide open.



Police declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The latest violence comes after a student died in hospital last week following a high fall as protesters were being dispersed by police.



Last Update: Monday, 11 November 2019 KSA 03:58 - GMT 00:58