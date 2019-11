US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday it was important to bring Turkey “back in the fold” as he renewed warnings that Ankara appeared to be drifting away from NATO with this year’s arms deal with Russia and its offensive in Syria.

“We need Turkey back in the fold. They’ve been good allies for many years, all the way back to fighting alongside the United States in the Korean war, up to (its) presence with us in Afghanistan,” Esper told a small group of reporters.

“So we need to continue to build the ties, particularly at the (military-to-military) level, to ensure we can have an enduring relationship that will get us through this tough period right now.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 13 November 2019 KSA 22:54 - GMT 19:54