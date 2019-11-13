US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday it was important to bring Turkey “back in the fold” as he renewed warnings that Ankara appeared to be drifting away from NATO with this year’s arms deal with Russia and its offensive in Syria.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?