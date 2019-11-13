The United States has no intention to end its alliance with Syrian Kurdish SDF militia, a senior administration official said on Tuesday, effectively pushing back on Ankara's demand that Washington stop supporting the fighters it sees as hostile.
“There is no intention for that cooperation to end,” a senior administration official told a conference call ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.
