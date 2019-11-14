The top US diplomat in Ukraine, testifying on Wednesday in the first televised hearing of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, linked the president more directly to a pressure campaign on Ukraine to conduct investigations that would benefit him politically.



William Taylor was one of two career diplomats who testified before the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee as a crucial new phase began in the impeachment inquiry that threatens Trump’s presidency even as he seeks re-election in 2020.



Both Taylor and George Kent testified about their concerns about pressure by Trump and allies to get Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden in a dramatic hearing that pitted Democratic and Republican lawmakers against each other.

While the hearing turned contentious at times - including sniping between lawmakers - the low-key testimony given by the two witnesses may have fallen short of giving the Democrats the ammunition they need to advance their argument that Trump has committed misdeeds worthy of ousting him from office.



An important disclosure came from Taylor, acting ambassador to Ukraine, who pointed to the Republican president’s keen interest in getting Ukraine to investigate Biden, a former vice president, and reiterated his understanding that $391 million in US security aid was withheld from Kiev unless it cooperated.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California (left), and ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., watch as top US diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor leaves after testifying at a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on November 13, 2019. (AP)





Taylor said a member of his staff overheard a July 26 phone call between Trump and Gordon Sondland, a former political donor appointed as a senior diplomat, in which the Republican president asked about those investigations and Sondland told him that the Ukrainians were ready to proceed.

Following the call - which occurred a day after Trump had asked Ukraine’s president during a phone call to conduct the investigations - the staff member asked Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, what Trump thought about Ukraine, Taylor said.



“Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for,” Taylor testified, referring to Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.



Asked by Adam Schiff, the committee’s Democratic chairman, if that meant Trump cared more about the investigations than about Ukraine, Taylor said: “Yes, sir.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to the media after a hearing with testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, November 13, 2019. (AP)





At a White House news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan after the hearing ended, Trump said he knew “nothing” about the call with Sondland that Taylor said his aide overheard.



“It’s the first time I heard it,” Trump said.



David Holmes, a Taylor aide subpoenaed to testify behind closed doors on Friday in the impeachment inquiry, is the staffer who overheard the call that Sondland made to Trump from Ukraine, said a person familiar with the issue.



Republican lawmakers called Taylor’s account hearsay and noted Ukraine’s president has not said he felt pressured by Trump.

Historic session

With a potential television audience of tens of millions looking on, Schiff opened the historic session - the first impeachment drama in two decades - in an ornate hearing room packed with journalists, lawmakers and members of the public.

The hearing lasted five and-a-half hours.



Schiff’s accusations that Trump abused his power was met by a staunch denial by the panel’s senior Republican, Devin Nunes, that Trump and his aides improperly pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 election.



Taylor and Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, expressed concern that US security aid - as well as a meeting with Trump - was withheld from Ukraine as leverage over Kiev.



“The questions presented by this impeachment inquiry are whether President Trump sought to exploit that ally’s vulnerability and invite Ukraine’s interference in our elections,” Schiff said.



“Our answer to these questions will affect not only the future of this presidency, but the future of the presidency itself,” Schiff said.



Schiff added: “If this is not impeachable conduct, what is?”



This week’s sessions, where Americans are hearing directly for the first time from people involved in events that sparked the congressional inquiry, may pave the way for the Democratic-led House to approve articles of impeachment - formal charges - against Trump.



That would lead to a trial in the Senate on whether to convict Trump of those charges and remove him from office. Republicans control the Senate and have shown little support for Trump’s removal.



The inquiry is being conducted as the 2020 presidential campaign begins to gather steam. Opinion polls show Democrats strongly back impeachment and Republicans strongly oppose, leaving both parties appealing to a small sliver of the public - independents and others who have not made up their minds.



During his news conference with Erdogan, Trump told reporters he had been too busy to watch the hearing. “I hear it’s a joke,” he said.



Nunes accused the Democrats of conducting a “carefully orchestrated smear campaign” using “a horrifically one-sided process” and accused “Democrats, the corrupt media and partisan bureaucrats” of trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election won by Trump.



He hewed to the Republican strategy of arguing that Trump did nothing wrong or impeachable when he asked Ukraine’s new president to investigate Biden.



“It’s nothing more than an impeachment process in search of a crime,” Nunes said.



The focus of the inquiry is on the July 25 telephone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open a corruption investigation into Biden and his son Hunter Biden and into a discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the 2016 US election. Hunter Biden had been a board member for a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma.



Democrats are looking into whether Trump abused his power by withholding the security aid to Ukraine - a vulnerable US ally facing Russian aggression - as leverage to pressure Kiev into conducting investigations politically beneficial to Trump. The money - approved by the US Congress to help Ukraine combat Russia-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country - was later provided to Ukraine.

‘Star witness’

Both witnesses remained calm and unflappable throughout the marathon session. Taylor said at the outset: “I am not here to take one side or the other, or to advocate for any particular outcome of these proceedings.”



Republican Jim Jordan, a forceful Trump ally, told Taylor: “You’re their star witness,” referring to the Democrats.



“I don’t consider myself a star witness for anything,” Taylor responded.



Taylor, a former US Army officer, previously served as US ambassador to Ukraine and is now the chargé d’affaires of the US Embassy in Kiev. Kent oversees Ukraine policy at the State Department.



“I do not believe the United States should ask other countries to engage in selective, politically associated investigations or prosecutions against opponents of those in power, because such selective actions undermine the rule of law regardless of the country,” Kent said.



Taylor said he found two channels of U.S. policy toward Ukraine - one regular and one “highly irregular” - and recounted how a Trump meeting with the Ukrainian president was improperly conditioned on Kiev agreeing to investigate Burisma and the debunked notion of Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election.



Taylor said he became aware that a hold on the security aid was contingent on Ukraine opening the investigations and that was most alarming to him because it entailed “security assistance to a country at war.”



Taylor testified that Trump “had a feeling of having been wronged by the Ukrainians” and the investigations were “something that he thought they owed him.”



Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has derided some of the current and former US officials who have appeared before committees as “Never Trumpers” - a term referring to Republican opponents of the president whom he has called “human scum.”



Asked during the hearing whether they are “never Trumpers,” Taylor responded: “No, Sir,” and Kent noted he had worked as a diplomat under presidents of both parties.



Kent said he had been alarmed by efforts by Giuliani and others to pressure Ukraine. Kent said Giuliani - whom Democrats have accused of conducting a shadow foreign policy effort in Ukraine to benefit the president - had conducted a “campaign full of lies” against Marie Yovanovitch, who was abruptly pulled from her post as US ambassador to Ukraine in May. She will give public testimony on Friday.

