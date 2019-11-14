US President Donald Trump said that on Thursday he would deliver on his promise to release the transcript of an April call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The transcript of a July 25 call Trump made with the Ukrainian president in which he asked him to investigate the son of his political rival Joe Biden has become the subject of a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry into the president.
Trump’s critics accuse him of withholding almost $400 million in security aid to Ukraine as leverage to pressure Zelenskiy to publicly declare an investigation.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?