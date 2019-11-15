China’s embassy in the United Kingdom strongly condemned and expressed strong indignation on Friday at the attack on a Hong Kong government official in London.
Protesters had an altercation with Hong Kong’s Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng, who suffered “serious bodily harm,” according to a statement from the Hong Kong government, but no further details were given.
The Chinese embassy further urged British police to carry out a thorough investigation of the incident and to step up security for its personnel and organizations in the UK, in a statement.
The Hong Kong office of China’s Foreign Ministry said they have lodged stern representations with the British consulate in Hong Kong in a separate statement on Friday.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?