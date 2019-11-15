A senior Japanese diplomat on Friday asked his South Korean counterpart for a “sensible response” regarding Seoul’s decision not to renew an intelligence sharing pact, known as GSOMIA, with the agreement expiring in a week.



South Korea in August decided not to renew GSOMIA, a pact that is intended to help Japan and South Korea share information on North Korea’s missile and nuclear activity.



“In light of the current security environment, [the Japanese side] asked for a sensible response from South Korea,” a Japanese foreign ministry official told reporters following a meeting between Shigeki Takizaki, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceania Affairs Bureau, and Kim Jung-han, director-general for Asian and Pacific Affairs at South Korea’s foreign ministry.

Last Update: Friday, 15 November 2019 KSA 07:05 - GMT 04:05