The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States reaffirmed on Friday US commitment for the defense of South Korea against North Korea and efforts to denuclearize the North, the South’s Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said.



Jeong said he and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper shared the view that a cost-sharing pact for US troops stationed in South Korea, which is now being negotiated, should be fair and mutually agreeable.

Esper said on Friday it is crucial the United States and South Korea reach an agreement on cost sharing for US troops in the South by the end of the year with a higher burden to be shared by Seoul.



South Korea is a wealthy country and could and should pay more for the deployment of US military in the South, Esper told a briefing after meeting the South Korean Defense Minister.

