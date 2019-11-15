The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States reaffirmed on Friday US commitment for the defense of South Korea against North Korea and efforts to denuclearize the North, the South’s Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said.
Jeong said he and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper shared the view that a cost-sharing pact for US troops stationed in South Korea, which is now being negotiated, should be fair and mutually agreeable.
