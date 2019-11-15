President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted an attack against the former US ambassador to Ukraine while she was in the middle of testifying in his impeachment probe, saying everything she touched went “bad.”



The president’s furious response came as Marie Yovanovitch testified in the House of Representatives about her abrupt firing from her post in Ukraine following an alleged smear campaign by Trump’s allies.



“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” Trump said, finishing his tweet with a reminder that presidents have the “absolute right” to hire and fire ambassadors.

Last Update: Friday, 15 November 2019 KSA 18:34 - GMT 15:34