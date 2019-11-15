British police said they are investigating the alleged assault on the Hong Kong justice secretary in London, but so far there have been not been any arrests.

Teresa Cheng, who was in London to promote Hong Kong as a dispute resolution and deal-making hub, was targeted on Thursday by a group of protesters who shouted “murderer” and “shameful”.

“A woman was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service suffering an injury to her arm,” the police said in a statement.



“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. There has been no arrest at this stage.”

China on Friday condemned the incident and accused Britain of fueling pro-democracy unrest.

“If the British side does not change its wrong practices, and continues to add fuel to the fire, sow discord and instigate others, and make false countercharges, then it will bring calamity on itself,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

Last Update: Friday, 15 November 2019 KSA 12:26 - GMT 09:26