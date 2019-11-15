The White House on Friday released a summary of an April 21 phone call in which President Donald Trump congratulated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on his election win.
A separate call between the two leaders on July 25 sparked the impeachment inquiry. Democrats have said Trump abused the power of his office by pressing Zelenskiy to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
They have also accused him of withholding aid to Ukraine to pressure Zelenskiy into launching an investigation. Trump has denied the accusation.
Trump, in the April call, invited Zelenskiy to the White House.
“We’ll have a lot of things to talk about, but we’re with you all the way,” he said according to the memo.
