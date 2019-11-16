German authorities have arrested a German citizen accused of being a member of ISIS upon her return to Germany, federal prosecutors said on Saturday.



The woman, identified only as Nasim A., was arrested on Friday evening. A court will determine on Saturday whether she will remain in custody, prosecutors said, accusing her of “being a member of a terrorist organization in a foreign country.”



They said the suspect had left Germany for Syria in 2014, married a fighter and moved with him to Iraq. There she was paid to maintain an ISIS-controlled house and carried a weapon.



She and her husband later moved to Syria, where she also maintained a house, prosecutors said. She was arrested in early 2019 by Kurdish security forces.

Last Update: Saturday, 16 November 2019 KSA 14:44 - GMT 11:44