German authorities have arrested a German citizen accused of being a member of ISIS upon her return to Germany, federal prosecutors said on Saturday.
The woman, identified only as Nasim A., was arrested on Friday evening. A court will determine on Saturday whether she will remain in custody, prosecutors said, accusing her of “being a member of a terrorist organization in a foreign country.”
They said the suspect had left Germany for Syria in 2014, married a fighter and moved with him to Iraq. There she was paid to maintain an ISIS-controlled house and carried a weapon.
She and her husband later moved to Syria, where she also maintained a house, prosecutors said. She was arrested in early 2019 by Kurdish security forces.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?