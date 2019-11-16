Hong Kong did not ask for the help of Chinese troops who left their barracks on Saturday in a brief clean-up after a week of pro-democracy protests, a spokesman for the government of the semi-autonomous city said.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army garrison in Kowloon Tong “initiated by themselves” the clean-up, the spokesman said, as the local government “has not requested” their assistance.

