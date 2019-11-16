Sri Lankans began voting Saturday in a tightly fought presidential election where former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa's family is seeking a return to power after five years.
Polling booths opened across the island at 7 am (0130 GMT) and voting would continue for 10 hours under tight security provided by 85,000 police, an election commission official said.
