Sri Lankans began voting Saturday in a tightly fought presidential election where former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa's family is seeking a return to power after five years.



Polling booths opened across the island at 7 am (0130 GMT) and voting would continue for 10 hours under tight security provided by 85,000 police, an election commission official said.

