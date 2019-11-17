An armored police vehicle was set ablaze late Sunday by a barrage of petrol bombs as it tried to clear a flyover of pro-democracy protesters near a flashpoint university campus.

As flames engulfed the front of the vehicle the driver slowly reversed, according to live-streamed video of the incident shown by several local media, but it was not immediately clear if the fire was extinguished.

Last Update: Sunday, 17 November 2019 KSA 16:31 - GMT 13:31