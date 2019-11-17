US President Donald Trump on Saturday visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to begin part of his annual physical exam, the White House press secretary said in a statement.
“Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, DC, to begin portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter Reed,” Stephanie Grisham said.
