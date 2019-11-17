The United States has the ability to end the internet blackout in Iran, and ensure it is free of government blockers, the US ambassador to Germany Richard Allen Grenell said on Sunday.

In a tweet, Grenell said, “We have the technical ability to turn the internet on for the people of Iran. And ensure it is free of government blockers. Europe and America should do it together.”

We have the technical ability to turn the internet on for the people of Iran. And ensure it is free of government blockers. Europe and America should do it together. @realDonaldTrump @RegSprecher @SecPompeo @HeikoMaas https://t.co/RsJgLFs3rN — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 17, 2019

Iran has almost completely shut off access to the internet across the country as protests over an increase in fuel prices intensified for the second day, cybersecurity NGO Netblocks confirmed in a report.

“Iran is in the midst of a near-total national internet shutdown as of 18:45 UTC, Saturday. Real-time network data show connectivity has fallen to just 7 percent of ordinary levels following twelve hours of progressive network disconnections as public protests have continued across the country,” Netblocks said.

Last Update: Sunday, 17 November 2019 KSA 12:49 - GMT 09:49