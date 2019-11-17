The United States has the ability to end the internet blackout in Iran, and ensure it is free of government blockers, the US ambassador to Germany Richard Allen Grenell said on Sunday.
We have the technical ability to turn the internet on for the people of Iran. And ensure it is free of government blockers. Europe and America should do it together. @realDonaldTrump @RegSprecher @SecPompeo @HeikoMaas https://t.co/RsJgLFs3rN— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 17, 2019
