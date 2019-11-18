“The United States supports the Iranian people in their peaceful protests against the regime that is supposed to lead them,” said Stephanie Grisham, the White House Press Secretary on Sunday. “We condemn the lethal force and severe communications restrictions used against demonstrators,” she said in an official statement.



“Tehran has fanatically pursued nuclear weapons and missile programs, and supported terrorism, turning a proud nation into another cautionary tale of what happens when a ruling class abandons its people and embarks on a crusade for personal power and riches,” she said.



Last Update: Monday, 18 November 2019 KSA 23:39 - GMT 20:39