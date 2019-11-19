A Russian court on Tuesday ruled to keep former US Marine Paul Whelan in custody facing spying charges after it rejected his appeal against the extension of his detention until late December, Interfax news agency reported.



Whelan, who holds US, British, Canadian, and Irish passports, was detained last December and accused of espionage.



Moscow says he was caught red-handed, but he denies the allegations and says he was set up in a politically motivated sting.

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 November 2019 KSA 11:43 - GMT 08:43