The White House on Tuesday welcomed the release of an American and an Australian hostage in Afghanistan, saying both men had been “successfully recovered” and were receiving US medical care.

“We pray for the full recovery of both men, who endured significant hardship during their captivity, and wish them well as they reunite with their loved ones in the near future,” Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks were handed over to US forces by the Taliban on Tuesday in a successful swap for three high-ranking insurgent prisoners that could boost peace talks.

“We thank the Afghan government for its actions, in the spirit of our partnership that enabled the freeing of the hostages,” Grisham said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 November 2019 KSA 21:08 - GMT 18:08