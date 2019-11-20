Two US service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the US military said in a statement.
“The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire,” the statement said.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?