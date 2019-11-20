Two US service members were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the US military said in a statement.



“The cause of the crash is under investigation, however preliminary reports do not indicate it was caused by enemy fire,” the statement said.

It added further that in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the names of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.

